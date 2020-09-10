Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $7.78 on Wednesday, hitting $277.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,461. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.