Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 3,099 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,309,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

