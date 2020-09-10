Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 3,598 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 272,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 165.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 178,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 26.6% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,016,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,633,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

