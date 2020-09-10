Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 15,748 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 7,407,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

