Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $32.08 on Wednesday, reaching $508.60. 18,323,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.21 and its 200-day moving average is $351.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

