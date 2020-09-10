Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 699,316 shares of company stock valued at $225,114,251. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $9.49 on Wednesday, hitting $360.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.35 and a 200 day moving average of $289.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

