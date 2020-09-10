Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

