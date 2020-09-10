Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. The company has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

