Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,534 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

