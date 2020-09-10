Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116,678 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,671,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,898,090. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average is $218.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

