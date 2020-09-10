Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Down 7.9%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.99. 543,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 115,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.30%.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,050.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Support.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Support.com by 481.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth $34,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

