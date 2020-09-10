Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 10.1%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 762,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 472,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

