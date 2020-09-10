Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 10.1%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 762,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 472,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
