SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Reduced by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,128 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 3,657,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,030. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

