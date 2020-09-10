Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,086,462.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 519,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

