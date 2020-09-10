Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 740,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,086,462.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRHC stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 519,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
