Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 3.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $27,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after buying an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the period.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total transaction of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,684 shares of company stock worth $53,562,925. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

