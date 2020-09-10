Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Up 8.4%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 9,955,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,581,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after buying an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $16,866,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tapestry by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 1,138,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

