Tara Comonte Sells 8,957 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after buying an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,870,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.