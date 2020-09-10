TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 9,600 HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,941. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $320.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

