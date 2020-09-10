TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $5.64 Million in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after buying an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $47,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. 2,944,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4,099.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $19,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,568,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,276,286 shares of company stock valued at $199,572,030. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.