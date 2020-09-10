TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Sells 926,986 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,986 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 79,322,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,295,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.86. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

