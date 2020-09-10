Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.52

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 327800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $666.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.