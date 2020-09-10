Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $13.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.32. 1,665,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.56. The company has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

