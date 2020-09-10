ThoreCoin Price Down 1.6% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $174.45 million and $17,998.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $2,012.48 or 0.19426230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00235171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01604361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00176510 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

