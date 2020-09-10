ThoreNext Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,415.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00008781 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $7,415.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00235171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01604361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00176510 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.