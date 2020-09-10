TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $334,769.10

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. TigerCash has a market cap of $334,769.10 and $4.84 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.01543045 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

