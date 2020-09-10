TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 6,990,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.07, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

