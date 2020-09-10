TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 5.3%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.39. 299,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 531,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,539 shares of company stock worth $4,539,383. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

