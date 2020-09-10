Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 39,005 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 1.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.37.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.