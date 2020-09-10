Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 28,766,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,997,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

