Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Natura &Co accounts for 1.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000.

NTCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

