Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 1.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. 6,247,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,121,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

