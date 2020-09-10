Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 1.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 17,940,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,445,938. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

