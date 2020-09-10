Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 51,125 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises 7.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PBR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 21,904,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,714,299. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.