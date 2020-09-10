Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 1,811 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.28. 32,839,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,567,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

