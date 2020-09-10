Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 45,461 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $272.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,927,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,192,219. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.90.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

