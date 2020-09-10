Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMIF stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,352. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.97.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

