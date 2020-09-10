Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SMIF stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,352. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.97.
About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd
