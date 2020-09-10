Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raine Capital LLC

Raine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,486 shares of company stock worth $72,467,477. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. 1,657,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,083. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.23. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

