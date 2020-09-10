Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $6,088,355.44 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. 657,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,996. Twist Bioscience Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 118,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after buying an additional 508,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,616,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

