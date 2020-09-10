Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 70,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $4,415,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,834.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

