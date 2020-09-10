Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 5.1% Higher

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $65.97. 657,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 557,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $639,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,907,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,694.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,081 shares of company stock valued at $19,783,300 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

