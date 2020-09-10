Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.86. 2,749,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

