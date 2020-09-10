Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

