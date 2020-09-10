United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 518,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,685,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $137,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $728,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $330,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

