United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings of $4.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.80. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $15.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $18.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

URI stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. 808,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $186.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

