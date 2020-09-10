Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 364,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,309,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

UMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.93.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

