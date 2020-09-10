US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) is HCSF Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HCSF Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. US Ecology comprises about 4.5% of HCSF Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HCSF Management LLC owned 0.41% of US Ecology worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

ECOL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

