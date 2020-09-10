US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Up 5.4%

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.52. 288,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 348,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $441.96 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. Analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,331. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

