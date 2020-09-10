Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 6%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,545,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,328,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Uxin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $79,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.