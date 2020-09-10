Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,665,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

