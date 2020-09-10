Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 247,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 96,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 115,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 3,158,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,048. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

